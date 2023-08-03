Indore: 3-Yr Girl Drowns In Bucket Full Of Water

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A three-year-old girl died after she fell upside down in a steel bucket filled with water in the Chandan Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. The girl was playing outside the house alone while her parents were having lunch when the incident happened.

According to the police, the incident took place in Gadha Tekri area. Three-year-old Himanshi was playing outside the house and when her father came out of the house, he found Himanshi in the bucket. He took her out and rushed her to the hospital but it was too late.

It is said that the father of the girl is a JCB driver and he came home for lunch when the incident happened. The police have sent the body for autopsy and the statements of her parents are being taken to know the exact circumstances under which the incident happened.

