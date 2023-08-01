 MP: Woman Dies After Falling From 13th Floor Of Building In Jabalpur
Identity of the victim has not been ascertained yet.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrific incident, a woman died after falling from the 13th floor of a building in Jabalpur on Tuesday. The woman fell from the Ojas Imperia building under Gorakhpur police station area. 

The woman was also caught in the CCTV going to the top of the building.

Identity of the victim has not been ascertained yet. Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and are investigating the matter. Police are suspecting it to be a suicide case. 

Further details awaited.

article-image

