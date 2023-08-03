Indore: Farewell Organised For Transferred, Retired Police Officers | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A farewell ceremony was organised at the police commissioner's office at Palasia Crossroads for 19 employees who have retired and 59 officers who have been transferred from Indore.

The programme was organised in the presence of police commissioner, Indore Makrand Deouskar, assistant commissioner of police Rajesh Hingankar and additional commissioner of police Manish Kapuria.

The retired officers were honoured with shawls, shreefal, and momentoes and were thanked for their services in the police department. They were wished good luck for their future.

On this occasion, Deouskar told the retired officers that all of you have served the public by giving invaluable time of your life while performing challenging duties in the disciplined department, now it is your turn to give time to yourself and your family.

Officers who have been transferred from Indore and who have played an integral role in maintaining law and order and peace in the city by performing challenging duties on various occasions were also presented with mementoes and their work was praised.

At the end of the programme, DCP Jagdish Davar expressed his gratitude to all the officers while congratulating them.

