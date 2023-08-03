 Bhopal: Rly Official Caught Taking Bribe
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 12:41 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Lokayukta police on Wednesday caught railway manager (commercial) Rajesh Raikwar posted at Bhopal station for taking bribe of Rs 5,000.

According to Bhopal Lokayukta SP Manu Vyas, complainant Ram Singh Bhadoria runs a canteen on platform number -1. The manager Rajesh Raikwar was demanding Rs 6,000 per month to run the canteen without problem. He threatened canteen operator to face problems if he failed to pay. After verification of complaint, a trap wing led by DSP Virendra Singh, inspector Mayuri Gour was formed. On Wednesday, as soon Rs 5,000 were handed over to the manager at his office situated on platform No1, he was caught red-handed.

