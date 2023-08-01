Bhopal: Lokayukta Police Nab Patwari For Taking Bribe

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police trapped a patwari posted in Bhopal for taking bribe of Rs 8,000 on Tuesday. Lokayukta SP Manu Vyas said Sunil Kushwaha had filed the complaint. The complaint stated that state government allocated land for Kushwaha community at second stop area in Bhopal. The community office is situated on the land whose lease renewal was pending.

When he contacted patwari Manish Lodhi in this regard, he demanded bribe of Rs 50,000 for himself and revenue inspector. The matter was reported to police. After verification, trap team was formed under DSP Sanjay Shukla that included inspector Rajni Tiwari and Uma Kushwaha. On Tuesday, the patwari called Sunil to his office situated in TT Nagar to give the first instalment of Rs 8,000. As soon as the amount was handed over to patwari, the trap team caught the patwari red-handed.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)