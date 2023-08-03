Bhopal: 32 RR, 20 Promotee IAS Officers To Conduct MP Polls

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has made administrative changes keeping in mind the ensuing election.

Collectors and superintendents of police in many districts have been transferred till July 31 after the Election Commission’s directives. After the administrative reshuffle, the regular recruits (RR) will conduct the election in 32 districts and the promotee IAS officers will do so in 20 districts.

It is said that the promotee officers suit the government more than the RR officers in the election.

On the other hand, out of ten, seven divisions will be under the command of the promotee IAS officers.

Before the election, every politician makes efforts for posting of officers of their choice in their respective constituencies.

For this reason, in a few districts under certain divisions the RR officers are powerful.

In some districts, promotee officers are holding power. In Indore division, out of eight districts, six have RR officers; and two promotee officers have been posted there as collectors.

Similarly, out of seven districts in Ujjain division, three have directly RR officers and four promotee officers. On the other hand, out of five districts in Gwalior division, promotee officers have been posted in four and RR officer has been sent to one district.

BJP leaders hold sway over Gwalior division, so they posted the promotee officers of their choice there. In the Chambal division, one RR officer has been posted, whereas there are two promotee IAS officers.

There are three RR officers in Rewa division and one promotee officer.

Shahdol division has one RR officer and two promotee officers. In Sagar, there are five RR officers and one promotee officer.

On the other hand, the Bhopal division has three RR officers and two promotee officers.

RR IAS officers have been posted to all the three districts in Narmadapuram division. Out of eight districts in Jabalpur division, six have RR officers and two promotee officers.

According to a retired IAS officer, posting of an officer to a district depends on the government.

He said the practice is to transfer 70 per cent of RR officers and 30 per cent of promotee officers, but the ratio increases before the election.