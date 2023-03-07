Bhopal: Editor of Rojgar and Nirman Pushpendra Pal Singh passes away

Pushpendra Pal Singh | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Editor of Rojgar and Nirman and former head of department of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, Puspendra Pal Singh, passed away late Monday night following cardiac seizure. He was 53.

His last rites were performed at Bhadbhada Ghat on Tuesday. Singh’s son Shiv lit the pyre. He left behind a daughter and a son. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached his residence to pay tributes.

“Singh worked with sincerity, efficiency and passion. Such a journalist is rare,” Chouhan said.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath also mourned the death of Singh. Singh taught students till late in the night.

Singh helped his students get jobs. His students are working in many newspapers, TV channels and in journalism institutes across the country.

Agriculture minister Kamal Patel, chief electoral officer Anupam Rajan, principal secretary (public relations) Raghvendra Singh, secretary of MSME P Narhari, health commissioner Sudam Khade, director of public relations Ashutosh Pratap Singh, politicians, litterateurs and a large number of distinguished people were present during funeral.