Indore: DAVV Extends CUET Registration Deadline Till August 8 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has extended the deadline to register for CUET counselling for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by its teaching department.

The registration date which was August 3 has been extended till August 8. The new deadline is applicable to NRI registrations also.

DAVV accepts CUET scores for admission to nearly 25 UG and 15 PG programmes. The CUET-UG results were announced on July 15 and CUET-PG on July 23.

Read Also Bhopal: Female Cheetah Nirva Missing For Last 20 Days

Unlike last year, the university permitted those candidates also to register for counselling, who did not select DAVV as an option while registering for CUET-UG. Such students were told to fill Google form.

Nearly 900 students had applied for admission to DAVV through Google Forms. They had requested for extending registration deadline. The university accepted their request.

The DAVV has planned to hold CUET-UG counselling from August 16 and PG from August 20.

Read Also Indore: CM Pays Surprise Visit To RSS Office

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)