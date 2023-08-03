 Indore: CM Pays Surprise Visit To RSS Office  
Indore: CM Pays Surprise Visit To RSS Office  

Indore: CM Pays Surprise Visit To RSS Office  

The CM who had come to the city on a transit visit suddenly reached the Archana Karyala giving fodder to rumour mills.

Staff Reporter
Updated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 12:07 PM IST
article-image
Indore: CM Pays Surprise Visit To RSS Office   | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid a surprise visit to Archana Karyala, the office of RSS, in the city on late Wednesday evening. 

The CM who had come to the city on a transit visit suddenly reached the Archana Karyala giving fodder to rumour mills.

According to information, Chouhan met RSS leaders Bhaiyyaji Joshi and Sunil Deshpande. On being asked about his surprise visit to RSS office, the CM said that it was a courtesy visit and has nothing to do with upcoming assembly polls in the state. 

FP Photo

Madhya Pradesh: Unclaimed Body Identified At Ujjain's Agar Road
article-image

Indore: CM Pays Surprise Visit To RSS Office  

Indore District Has Over 26 Lakh Voters

Indore: VHP And Bajrang Dal Workers Protest Against Nuh Violence

Indore: Cycle Ride To Jal Mahal

MP: 21-Year-Old Sagar Girl Molested By Interviewer, Asked For 'Favours' In Exchange Of Selection

