Madhya Pradesh: Unclaimed Body Identified At Ujjain's Agar Road

Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Identification of an unclaimed body which was recovered two days ago on Agar Road has been made on Wednesday morning. The deceased was a resident of Vijay Nagar police station area of Indore. He was missing since he came out of the house on Sunday evening after a dispute with his wife. The relatives had also registered a missing complaint.

The police said that on Monday morning a truck driver informed them that the youth was lying injured on the road between Dhabla and Ghonsla. He was bleeding from his head, probably after meeting with an accident. On information, the police reached the spot and searched, but mobile, Aadhaar card or any other identity card was not found from him. The police took him in an ambulance to Mahidpur Hospital.

Doctors here declared him dead after examination. The police issued information about the death of an unknown person in all the police station areas by making his photo viral on social media. Two days later, on Wednesday, Virendra, a resident of Indore, identified the body. Virendra said that the deceased Devendra (32), was his elder brother. He had left the house on Sunday after a minor dispute with his wife. Virendra added that there were two more persons with him and one of them was his landlord. He had talked on phone from someone else’s mobile on Sunday evening and had told that he was going to Dewas.

The police said that the body of the victim has been handed over to his family members after post-mortem. Paraphernalia and cigarette were found at a distance from the body. Probably the young man got intoxicated on the roadside and came on the road. While passing by, a vehicle hit him. The deceased sustained serious head injury. The cause of death will be known after PM report.

