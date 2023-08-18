Indore Tragic Accident: 4-Year-Old Girl's Arm Gets Stuck In Bike Wheel, Loses Left Hand Forever

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A four-year-old girl lost her left arm in a tragic accident in Khargone. The girl was on a bike with her parents, when her mother's saree got stuck in the wheel. As her mother tried to release her pallu, the little girl fell off the bike, while her arm got trapped in the tyre. The girl was rushed to a hospital in Indore with a hope that her hand could be re-attached, but in vain.

The doctors said the girl's arm was badly damaged as her veins and arteries were hanging from her shoulder. Moreover, she reached late--6 hours after the accident. Therefore, her hand could not be rejoined.

The unfortunate incident took place on August 15, around 12:30 pm. The family of three, consisting of Rakesh Solanki, his wife Salila, and their four-year-old daughter Anshika, were en route to their relatives' place on their bike. Tragedy struck as Salila's saree pallu got entangled in the wheel of the bike. The sudden jolt caused young Anshika to fall from the moving bike, and her left hand got trapped in the spokes of the wheel.

The parents and passersby rushed to free the child and retrieve the injured hand. Promptly, they transported Anshika to a private hospital in Khargone, where initial attempts were made to save her hand. However, due to the severity of the damage, the decision was made to transfer her to a specialized facility in Indore.

The family reached the hospital in Indore, where the injured hand was treated with care and placed in ice to preserve the severed limb. Regrettably, despite the dedicated efforts of medical professionals, the reattachment procedure proved unsuccessful.

According to reports, Anshika's health has improved since the incident. She has begun eating and drinking and is expected to be discharged in a few days. However, full recovery and wound healing will take more time. The possibility of a prosthetic attachment will be considered only after her wound has fully healed.

