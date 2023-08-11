 MP Viral Video: Angry Brothers Thrash Bare-Chested Youth With Belts For Posting Morphed Photo Of Their Sister
MP Viral Video: Angry Brothers Thrash Bare-Chested Youth With Belts For Posting Morphed Photo Of Their Sister

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Angry brothers allegedly thrashed a youth with belts for posting a morphed picture of their sister on social media in Gwalior. The chills-giving video is doing rounds on social media as it shows five brothers beating a bare-chested youth with belts, and hurled kicks and punches at him.

The matter was reported at Gwalior's Maharajpur area.

Allegedly, the victim had posted an inappropriate picture of the woman on Facebook, which infuriated her brothers. The woman’s brothers accompanied by their friends, called the man at a hilly region of Maharajpur and confronted him in question. After a heated argument The situation escalated as the group relentlessly kicked and hit the victim with belts, leaving him unconscious. Following the circulation of the video on social media, the perpetrators fled the scene.

Authorities are now actively searching for the suspects based on the video evidence.

