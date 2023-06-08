 MP: Man Reunites With His Lost Wife After 2 Years, Gets Beaten Up By Her Boyfriend In Gwalior
The incident is about a 32-year-old man hailing from Maharana Pratap Nagar. He got married to a woman residing in neighbourhood three years ago. After six months of marriage, she disappeared.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Gwalior (Madhya Pardesh): A man reunited with his wife after two years only to be beaten by his boyfriend in Gwalior on Thursday.

The incident is about a 32-year-old man hailing from Maharana Pratap Nagar. He got married to a woman residing in neighbourhood three years ago. After six months of marriage, she disappeared. After which, husband lodged a missing complaint. Police tried searching for the woman but no information could be gained.

Still, husband continued to search for her. He even visited many government officials and offices but got no response. After two years, he saw his wife in same area from where she disappeared while he was crossing the intersection.

 With teary eyes, man approached his wife but she refused to talk to him. After few minutes, another man came in between and started abusing him. The woman called other people at the spot who beat the husband altogether leaving him seriously injured.

 After this, the woman disappeared along with people whom she called to beat her husband. Police has registered the complaint and are searching for the accused and the woman.

