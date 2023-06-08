Indore: Demand Made To Directly Credit TDS Of GST In A/C Of Taxpayer

FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of Tax Practitioners Association (TPA) Indore met SGST Commissioner Lokesh Kumar Jatav and presented the demand that the Tax Deduction at source (TDS) of Goods and Service Tax (GST) should be directly credited in the bank account of the taxpayer.

They suggested that a recommendation should be made to the GST Council to credit GST TDS directly into the trader's account.

CA Shailendra Solanki, president of TPA and SGST secretary CA Manoj P Gupta said that according to the provisions of Section 51 of the GST Act, the departments of Central and State Governments, local bodies, PSUs, nationalised banks, businessmen from whom they buy goods or services they take, deduct tax at the rate of 1% as per rules.

Similarly, under Section 52, e-commerce operators also collect GST TCS from the people from whom they buy goods and services. But the credit of tax deducted at source is not deposited directly in the trader's account (cash ledger). Rather the taxpayer has to claim this tax separately month after month.

Many times this tax is also left out of claims, which has to be borne by the taxpayer. TPA has suggested that just like Income Tax deductions these deductions should be deposited directly into the taxpayer's account and the details should be mentioned in Form No 26 AS.

The same procedure as indicated in 26-AS should be followed in GST also for the convenience of the taxpayers.

TPA's CGST secretary CA Krishan Garg suggested that the State GST Tribunal Bench should be set up in Indore itself as it has the largest number of registered businessmen and also the maximum tax collection.TPA's vice president CA JP Saraf briefed the SGST commissioner about the difficulties being faced in the amendments in the registration of taxpayers.

TPA's secretary CA Abhay Sharma drew the attention of the commissioner towards the pending cases of appeals and suggested early disposal of appeals of high-value tax demand. SGST Commissioner Jatav listened to the issues with sensitivity and assured them of taking appropriate action.

