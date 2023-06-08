Madhya Pradesh: 2 held for theft in school

FP Photo

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two youngsters were arrested by Mahidpur police on Wednesday in connection with theft in Government Higher Secondary School Number 2 near Dussehra Maidan in Mahidpur earlier this month.

Accused were identified as 22-year-old Moiuddin alias Raja of Transport Nagar and Mukesh Solanki of Panch Bangla Road. Police said that complainant Gajendra Suryavanshi of Ramleela Maidan had lodged an FIR with Mahidpur police station regarding the theft.

They said further that, the thieves took away 19 bundles of class VII books, five fans and utensils from the school’s storehouse. Both the youngsters would be produced in the court. Inspector Dinesh Bhojak, SI Kusum Suman and cops also played a commendable role in arresting the miscreants.

