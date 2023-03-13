MP: Class 12th student brutally beaten by a dozen youths in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A class 12th student was brutally assaulted by a dozen people in Gwalior.

According to the information, the name of the victim is Raj Bhadoria, a resident of Samarth Nagar Gwalior.

The victim student reached the police station along with his family members and lodged a complaint in the Maharajpur police station. Police have registered a case against the accused youths and started investigation.

Victim student Raj Bhadoria in Maharajpur police station area was on his way back from examination centre, along with his friends Abhishek and Gaurav. Suddenly, a dozen of youths including Deva Gurjar, Aman Dhakad, Ashu Gurjar encircled them and started hurling abuse at them. Raj's friend Abhishek and Gaurav ran away, leaving Raj alone.

The accused youth allegedly beat and punched him. They even tore his clothes and fled the spot

In tears, victim reached home and narrated the entire incident. His relatives took him to the police station and complained to the police, after that the police registered a case against all the accused youths and started looking for them.

The accused is still absconding. Maharajpura Police Station CSP Ravi Bhadoria said that on the basis of the video, a case has been registered against all the accused youths and they are being searched.

