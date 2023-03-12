Madhya Pradesh: Four booked for thrashing discom employees in Gwalior

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Girwai police have registered a case against four men for assaulting an assistant engineer and other employees of discom, police said on Sunday.

The police added that the accused had been drawing electricity illegally, to take action against whom, the discom employees had reached the spot.

Girwai police station incharge Raghuveer Meena said that the complainant Himanshu Sharma posted as an assistant engineer with other employees of the company, visited Gaddha Wala locality on Saturday night, after knowing that an electricity consumer Munna Sen had not paid electricity bill worth Rs 98,000.

They also learnt that Sen had been drawing power illegally for house needs. Sharma and his team disconnected the wires illegally laid by Sen’s family. Power supply went off at Sen’s house, following which his sons Devendra Sen, Rahul Sen, Lalu Sen and their accomplice Rahul Kirar assaulted Sharma and his co-workers with sticks. The discom employees fled.

Sharma then approached the Girwai police and lodged a complaint against the accused. The police have registered a case and have launched a manhunt to nab all of them, incharge Meena added.