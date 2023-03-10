Madhya Pradesh: Man cuts wife’s nose, cops yet to collar him in Gwalior

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): More than two days have passed since a man cut the nose of his 30-year-old wife with a blade, but the police are yet to catch him.

According to reports, the incident occurred in a house in the Ghatigaon area on Wednesday when the woman, Meena Adiwasi, wanted to go to her parents’ house.

Immediately after the incident, she informed her neighbours who called the police to the spot.

The cops sent the injured woman to a hospital and registered a case against her husband on the grounds of her complaints.

The man Preetam Adiwasi often beat up his wife Meena in an inebriated condition.

Fed up with her husband’s behaviour, Meena wanted to go to her parents’ house. This enraged Preetam who cut her nose with a blade.

Meena told the police that before her marriage with Preetam, she had been married to another person named Rajesh, a resident of Shivpuri. Rajesh, too, beat her up.

This was the reason that she left her first husband after one year of her wedding.

She further said when she was visiting Gwalior fort in 2018, she came across Preetam.

Preetam said that he wanted to marry her and that he was doing some business.

Afterwards, she married Preetam, but he, too, began to beat her up in a drunken condition.

In-charge of the Ghatigaon police station Shailendra Singh Gurjar said a man had cut the nose of his wife, because she wanted to go to her parents’ house. A case has been registered and the police are searching for the criminal, Gurjar said.

