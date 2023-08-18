Indore: Delhi Man Held In Online Fraud Case

Representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Delhi was arrested for being part of a gang which used to dupe people on the pretext of redeeming reward points for credit card holders.

Three persons were arrested by the crime branch a few days ago and based on information provided by them the crime branch arrested the Delhi-based man who provided data of credit card holders to the gang members.

According to crime branch, two persons named Ritesh Hirve and Jitendra Singh were duped respectively Rs 24,311 and Rs 46,600 by the conmen on the pretext of redeeming reward points from their credit cards.

During the investigation, police arrested three persons named Ritesh Kumar, Kunal Mishra and Jitendra Shoukin, all residents of Delhi a few days ago. They had confessed to duping many people in various states and they informed the police that they got data of credit card holders from one Ashok Singh.

The crime branch officials had been searching for Ashok Singh since the revelation. During investigation, the crime branch officials found his location in Dehradun and later he was arrested from Delhi. Ashok is a resident of Nangloi area in Delhi and was staying in Dehradun at present. The accused allegedly informed the crime branch that he had received the customer data from Just Dial service and he gave them to Jitendra and Kunal.