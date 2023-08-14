 Indore: Man Arrested With Brown Sugar Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh
Indore: Man Arrested With Brown Sugar Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh

The crime branch officials had received information that a person would deliver brown sugar to a person in Scheme Number 71.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 1.5 lakh in the Chandan Nagar area, police said on Sunday.

After the information, the crime branch and Chandan Nagar police reached the place and arrested the accused named Mohammad Yusuf, a resident of Green Park Colony.

During a search, 15 grams of brown sugar was recovered from him. The value of the drugs is Rs 1.5 lakh in the international market.

The accused was booked under the relevant section of the NDPS Act and further investigation is on. The accused allegedly confessed to supplying the drugs to other people in the city too.   

