Indore: Two Youths Drowned In The Waterfall In Different Incidents A Few Days Ago

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Another youth was drowned in Mohadi Waterfall under Khudel police station’s jurisdiction on Wednesday. He was employed in a renowned city hotel and had gone for a picnic with his friend.

According to SI Satyendra Singh Sisodiya, the deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Shubham Manmore. He hailed from Nagpur and was employed here in a hotel. He along with his friend had gone to Mohadi Waterfall for a picnic on Wednesday. While taking bath, he reached the deep end of the pit and got drowned. His friend tried to save him but in vain. Later, he informed Shubham’s father about the incident. It is said that it was Shubham’s week-off on Wednesday so he had gone to Mohadi Waterfall.

The villagers had tried to stop them from going down near the pit but they chose another way and reached the pit about 300 feet deep. The villagers managed to take out the body in the night after which the police sent it for autopsy.

It is the third such incident at Mohadi Waterfall in a month. Earlier, two youths drowned in the pit on different dates here. After that, police were deployed near the waterfall to prevent people from going down near the pit.