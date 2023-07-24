Indore: 2 School Students Drown In Hatyari Khoh Waterfall | Representative Picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tragedy struck at Hatyari Khoh waterfall when two school students who had gone there without informing their parents drowned while swimming. Their bodies were taken out late in the night.

Kampel police chowki in-charge Satyendra Singh Sisodiya informed that the deceased have been identified as Rohit Nigam, 17, resident of Chouhan Nagar and Sumit Koge, 16, resident of LIG area (permanent resident of Karahi in Khargone district). They are the students of Class 10 and 11 in a city school.

Sisodiya said that the police were deployed at every picnic spot, especially at the waterfalls in the area.

On Sunday, the police warned many youths not to go near the waterfall. The youths, who drowned, were also stopped by the police but they reached the waterfall by taking another route.

3 People Lost Life At Mohadi Waterfall

It is the third such incident this month in which youths have drowned in waterfalls. Recently, three people lost their lives as they drowned in a pit at Mohadi waterfall.

Sisodiya said that for the safety of the visitors, the police have been deployed at every waterfall falls under Khudel police station jurisdiction. The notice boards were also placed at every place warning people not to go for a swim in the waterfall.

