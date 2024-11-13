Indore Shocker: 7 Doctors Injured At MY Hospital After Patient's Kin Call Armed Goons Over Non-Availability Of Bed For Their Child (VIDEO)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A violent clash erupted between doctors and a patient's kin over the non-availability of beds at Chacha Nehru Hospital—the pediatric wing of MY Hospital in Indore—on Tuesday night.

The family got enraged when the doctors said there was no bed available for their child in the PICU—an ICU for children. They called some dozen armed men. The goons stormed into the building and started creating a ruckus. They vandalised the hospital property, and seven doctors were injured in the incident.

A video of the same has surfaced on social media and is doing the rounds. A formal complaint has been filed. The police have begun further investigation into the matter.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Indore: Clashes Erupt Between Doctors and Patient's Kin After Two Children Treated On Same ICU Bed At Chacha Nehru Hospital#IndoreNews #MadhyaPradesh #IndiaNews #MPNews pic.twitter.com/pbD10Kccxz — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 13, 2024

According to information, on Tuesday night at around 11 p.m., a scuffle broke out that soon turned bloody. At night, there were seven doctors posted on duty in the PICU of New Chest Ward. Here, a family whose child was being treated at the PICU asked for a separate bed. The doctors tried to tell them that the PICU was full and there was no other bed. Hearing this, the kin started abusing the doctors on duty. When the doctors tried to pacify the family, it enraged them more. The family threatened to kill the doctors if their demands were not met.

Furthermore, the kin of the patient called up a dozen armed men. The armed assailants stormed the wing and started beating up the doctors on duty. The altercation took a bloody turn, injuring almost all seven doctors. Seeing the altercation grow, police were called. Police came on time and intervened before any serious injuries were endured.

Police investigation

The doctors of the MY Hospital have filed a formal complaint with the hospital superintendent. In the complaint, they have described the whole altercation and have demanded a thorough investigation into the matter. Police, on the other hand, have filed a complaint against the kin of the patient and have begun their investigation.