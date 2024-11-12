MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Announces Reward For 3 Cyber Cops Who Foiled 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Targeting Dubai-Based Businessman

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced rewards for three cyber police officials who helped a Dubai-based businessman to get freed from the clutches of digital arrest fraudsters. The CM visited the cyber headquarters on Tuesday and took stock of cyber police working.

On Saturday, the cyber police got an information that Vivek Oberai who runs his business in Dubai was ‘digitally arrested’. After that, they reached the house and began interacting with the fraudsters. The fraudsters sensing their identity getting disclosed disconnected their calls.

The CM has announced commendation for DIG Yusif Qureshi and cash prize of Rs 11k to inspector Sachin Yadav, who technically solved the issue. The CM said that probably it is the first case in the country where digital arrest effort was foiled during the process. The CM said that there is no such thing as digital arrest and people should file complaint to the police, if someone tries to frame them.

He added that Rajiv, one of Vivek’s friends informed cyber police about the crime and the police foiled the crime. The CM also interacted with Rajiv on phone. He also added that cyber crime is one of the crimes which is growing very fast in the country, ‘In the year 2019 just 4k complaints were filed to the police, but this year till now more than 5 Lakh complaints had already been filed’. The CM added that in every district one police station and at every police station a cyber help desk formation is under process.