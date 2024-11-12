 Minister’s Son Cheated, Accused Held In Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMinister’s Son Cheated, Accused Held In Bhopal

Minister’s Son Cheated, Accused Held In Bhopal

The accused was arrested. Minister Krishna Gaur’s son Akash runs a factory in Mandideep.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 10:53 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A state government minister’s son was defrauded by a cyber cheat in the name of giving contract, police said here on Tuesday. The accused was arrested. Minister Krishna Gaur’s son Akash runs a factory in Mandideep.

On March 20, he received a call and was asked to participate in the tendering process for a firm who needs labourers. Akash was asked to deposit the amount in a certain account number and he deposited Rs 3.20 lakh in nine transactions. However, he did not get the contract.

Read Also
Bhopal Shocker: Monkey Family Attacks Elderly Woman During Morning Walk At VIP Road; Video Viral
article-image

The matter was reported to Bhopal Cyber Crime Branch and police registered a case. During investigation, the sleuths came to know that the accused was using a fake email ID prepared in the name of DCP Crime, Bhopal. Main accused Saif Ali, a resident of Mumbai was having the bank account in a nationalised bank situated in Mumbai. Following his illegal activities, the bank had blocked his account.

The accused tried to open a new account in one of the cooperative banks in Bhopal through fake email ID. Bank officials suspected the email and contacted Bhopal cyber police. The cops swung into action and arrested accused Saif Ali and seized a mobile phone and a SIM card from him.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebel Candidate Sandeep Naik Meets Muslim Community In Belapur, Promises Development And Employment Initiatives
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebel Candidate Sandeep Naik Meets Muslim Community In Belapur, Promises Development And Employment Initiatives
Bigg Boss 18’s Avinash Mishra Is In A Steady Relationship With Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Bhavika Sharma: Reports
Bigg Boss 18’s Avinash Mishra Is In A Steady Relationship With Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Bhavika Sharma: Reports
Punjab Students Hit Hard As Canada Scraps Fast-Track Visa Program Amid Diplomatic Strain
Punjab Students Hit Hard As Canada Scraps Fast-Track Visa Program Amid Diplomatic Strain
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Security Tightened For Prime Accused Sanjoy Roy Amid 'Framing' Allegations Against Former CP Vineet Goyal
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Security Tightened For Prime Accused Sanjoy Roy Amid 'Framing' Allegations Against Former CP Vineet Goyal
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Police Cast Doubt On Rs 20L Loot Claim In Bhopal

Police Cast Doubt On Rs 20L Loot Claim In Bhopal

Mining Saw 4 PS, Shahdol 5 Commissioners In A Year

Mining Saw 4 PS, Shahdol 5 Commissioners In A Year

Madhya Pradesh: PS To Be Posted In CM’s Secretariat, Some More Changes In The Offing

Madhya Pradesh: PS To Be Posted In CM’s Secretariat, Some More Changes In The Offing

DPI Introduces Preparatory Classes Before Half-Yearly Exams In Bhopal

DPI Introduces Preparatory Classes Before Half-Yearly Exams In Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Forwards Proposal To Get BR Status For Three More Sites

Madhya Pradesh Forwards Proposal To Get BR Status For Three More Sites