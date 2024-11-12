Minister’s Son Cheated, Accused Held In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A state government minister’s son was defrauded by a cyber cheat in the name of giving contract, police said here on Tuesday. The accused was arrested. Minister Krishna Gaur’s son Akash runs a factory in Mandideep.

On March 20, he received a call and was asked to participate in the tendering process for a firm who needs labourers. Akash was asked to deposit the amount in a certain account number and he deposited Rs 3.20 lakh in nine transactions. However, he did not get the contract.

The matter was reported to Bhopal Cyber Crime Branch and police registered a case. During investigation, the sleuths came to know that the accused was using a fake email ID prepared in the name of DCP Crime, Bhopal. Main accused Saif Ali, a resident of Mumbai was having the bank account in a nationalised bank situated in Mumbai. Following his illegal activities, the bank had blocked his account.



The accused tried to open a new account in one of the cooperative banks in Bhopal through fake email ID. Bank officials suspected the email and contacted Bhopal cyber police. The cops swung into action and arrested accused Saif Ali and seized a mobile phone and a SIM card from him.