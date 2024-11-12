Bhopal Shocker: Monkey Family Attacks Elderly Woman During Morning Walk At VIP Road; Video Viral

Representative Image | Newsbytes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video has gone viral on social media, which claimed that an elderly woman was attacked by a group of three monkeys on VIP Road in Bhopal. The incident occurred when she went there for a walk with her husband on Tuesday morning.

In the viral video, the elderly woman's face and identity has not been disclosed due to privacy concerns. It was heard in the video that woman had been bitten by the three monkeys and blood spots are visible. The three monkeys attacked the women while she was sitting on bench on the VIP Road with her husband. It seems like she must got tired due to walking.

Monkeys bit woman multiple times, leaves passerby stunned

According to information, the three monkeys suddenly attacked the women and bit her multiple times. She suffered injuries on hand and was spotted bleeding. Stunned at the sight, the on-lookers tried to shoo away the monkey.

After the monkey left her, people standing there made a video of it. The woman was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident highlighted the increasing number of attacks by monkeys. The residents are advised to be careful when encountering monkeys.