 Bhopal Bizman Looted Of ₹20 Lakhs At Polytechnic Intersection
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 01:58 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A businessman was looted of Rs ₹20 lakhs in Bhopal's Polytechnic area on Sunday night. The miscreants snatched the bag full of cash and fled.

The police are currently tracking CCTV of the area and searching for the accused. However, FIR has not been registered yet.

According to information, a businessman was looted at the Polytechnic intersection around 8:30 pm on November 10. The unknown miscreants looted ₹20 lakhs from him and ran away from the spot. The identity of the victim has not been disclosed.

Notably, the Polytechnic Square is just 400 to 500 meters away from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's house.

FIR not registered

Following this, the victim went to Shyamala Hills police station and informed the police. The police have lodged a complaint. However, no FIR has been registered as of now.

The police are currently checking the CCTVs and looking for the accused. Further details are awaited.

The incident raises serious concerns regarding safety in the state capital Bhopal, specifically given its proximity to a high-profile residence. It also questions the functioning of the police department as an FIR in the matter has not been registered even after two days.

