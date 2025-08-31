 Ganesh Utsav Puja: Waste From 4,000 Pandals Turn Into Eco-Friendly Products In Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalGanesh Utsav Puja: Waste From 4,000 Pandals Turn Into Eco-Friendly Products In Bhopal

Ganesh Utsav Puja: Waste From 4,000 Pandals Turn Into Eco-Friendly Products In Bhopal

The initiative not only prevents pollution but also generates employment for nearly 100 people

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 11:13 PM IST
article-image
Ganesh Utsav Puja: Waste From 4,000 Pandals Turn Into Eco-Friendly Products | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): This Ganesh Utsav, more than 4,000 pandals from across Bhopal are witnessing a unique blend of faith and sustainability.

For the first time, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has found an eco-friendly way to manage the vast amounts of post-worship materials (nirmalya) generated during the festival.

“This initiative is not only keeping the city clean but also giving a respectful and productive use to sacred offerings,” additional municipal commissioner Devendra Chauhan said.

A special processing plant has been set up at Danapani garbage transfer station where flowers, coconuts, coconut fibres, incense stick remains, and other puja offerings are processed into incense sticks, dhoop batti, gulal, coco peat and ropes. The initiative not only prevents pollution but also generates employment for nearly 100 people.

FPJ Shorts
Ganeshotsav 2025: Chembur’s 71-Year-Old Ganesh Pandal Switches From PoP To Clay Idol
Ganeshotsav 2025: Chembur’s 71-Year-Old Ganesh Pandal Switches From PoP To Clay Idol
Ganeshotsav 2025: Backlash Over Crowd Mismanagement And VIP Treatment At Lalbaugcha Raja
Ganeshotsav 2025: Backlash Over Crowd Mismanagement And VIP Treatment At Lalbaugcha Raja
Uttar Pradesh Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In 18 Districts, Rivers Overflowing
Uttar Pradesh Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In 18 Districts, Rivers Overflowing
Bhiwandi Pothole Death: Thane Traffic Police Ban Heavy Vehicles Inside City
Bhiwandi Pothole Death: Thane Traffic Police Ban Heavy Vehicles Inside City
Read Also
Bhopal Municipal Corporation Collects ₹19.85 Crore On Last Day Of Tax Rebate
article-image

Faith meets environment

Earlier, puja remains from pandals were dumped into drains or garbage sites, leading to water pollution, foul smell, and hurting the sentiments of devotees. With new system in place, these sacred materials are being recycled into products of religious and daily use, ensuring both respect and reuse.

How it works

Special teams at the ward level are collecting materials from 85 wards across 10 zones with the help of seven vehicles.

The plant currently receives three tons of material daily, compared to the usual two tons collected on regular days from temples and other religious places.

The facility, running in PPP mode, has a processing capacity of three tons per day and generates about Rs 5,000 monthly revenue for the corporation.

The impact

Reduction in water and air pollution.

Improvement in city cleanliness.

Creation of new livelihood opportunities.

A practical step toward a zero waste model of religious waste management.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP CM Mohan Yadav Fetes Creators Of MP With Creators Awards; Panel Discussions, Workshops At Bhopal...

MP CM Mohan Yadav Fetes Creators Of MP With Creators Awards; Panel Discussions, Workshops At Bhopal...

Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav To Unveil Vikramaditya Vedic Clock At CM House Today

Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav To Unveil Vikramaditya Vedic Clock At CM House Today

Ganesh Utsav Puja: Waste From 4,000 Pandals Turn Into Eco-Friendly Products In Bhopal

Ganesh Utsav Puja: Waste From 4,000 Pandals Turn Into Eco-Friendly Products In Bhopal

3 Held For Looting, Snatching Motorcycle In Bhopal

3 Held For Looting, Snatching Motorcycle In Bhopal

BJP National Organisation General Secretary BL Santosh Takes Feedback From MP State Government,...

BJP National Organisation General Secretary BL Santosh Takes Feedback From MP State Government,...