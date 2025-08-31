Ganesh Utsav Puja: Waste From 4,000 Pandals Turn Into Eco-Friendly Products In Bhopal

Ganesh Utsav Puja: Waste From 4,000 Pandals Turn Into Eco-Friendly Products | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): This Ganesh Utsav, more than 4,000 pandals from across Bhopal are witnessing a unique blend of faith and sustainability.

For the first time, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has found an eco-friendly way to manage the vast amounts of post-worship materials (nirmalya) generated during the festival.

“This initiative is not only keeping the city clean but also giving a respectful and productive use to sacred offerings,” additional municipal commissioner Devendra Chauhan said.

A special processing plant has been set up at Danapani garbage transfer station where flowers, coconuts, coconut fibres, incense stick remains, and other puja offerings are processed into incense sticks, dhoop batti, gulal, coco peat and ropes. The initiative not only prevents pollution but also generates employment for nearly 100 people.

Faith meets environment

Earlier, puja remains from pandals were dumped into drains or garbage sites, leading to water pollution, foul smell, and hurting the sentiments of devotees. With new system in place, these sacred materials are being recycled into products of religious and daily use, ensuring both respect and reuse.

How it works

Special teams at the ward level are collecting materials from 85 wards across 10 zones with the help of seven vehicles.

The plant currently receives three tons of material daily, compared to the usual two tons collected on regular days from temples and other religious places.

The facility, running in PPP mode, has a processing capacity of three tons per day and generates about Rs 5,000 monthly revenue for the corporation.

The impact

Reduction in water and air pollution.

Improvement in city cleanliness.

Creation of new livelihood opportunities.

A practical step toward a zero waste model of religious waste management.