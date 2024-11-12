 MP Cabinet Meet: Govt Grants Annual Increment To Employees Retiring On June 30 & Dec 31; Pension To Be Calculated On Hiked Salary
CM also announced that on November 15, state level programs will be held in Dhar and Shahdol on the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 02:40 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet, on Tuesday, has announced the benefit of one last salary hike to the government employees retiring on June 30 and December 31 of the respective year. Their pension will also be decided on the basis of the increased salary.

The meeting was chaired by CM Mohan Yadav.

Along with this, many other decisions were taken in the meeting. CM also announced that on November 15, state level programs will be held in Dhar and Shahdol on the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join virtually.

According to information, an annual increment is allotted every year in the months of July and January. Previously, state government employees retiring on June 30 and December 31 were not eligible for the annual increment in that year. Employees took this matter to court. When the High Court ruled in favour of employees in certain cases, the Finance Department issued an order stating that benefits would be granted only to individuals involved in specific court decisions.

When Chief Secretary Anurag Jain was approached with this inconvenience, Jain talked to the Finance Department about the same. Department presented a plan which gives the employees retiring on June 30 and December 31 the annual increment. Furthermore, their pensions will also be decided accordingly.

More decisions taken in the meeting

As per the meeting minutes, the cabinet approved several proposals, including the allocation of land for renewable energy at Babai Mohasa in Narmadapuram and the establishment of a solar energy storage plant in Morena. Additional land has also been allocated in Bhanwari, Bhopal. Furthermore, state-level programs will be held in Dhar and Shahdol on November 15 to mark Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi joining virtually.

