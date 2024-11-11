 Dues Of Gwl JC Mill Labourers To Be Cleared On Lines Of Hukumchand Mill, Says MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
Dues Of Gwl JC Mill Labourers To Be Cleared On Lines Of Hukumchand Mill, Says MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

MP government will approach the High Court to seek the dues of workers.

Updated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 11:31 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Giving a new ray of hope to the thousands of erstwhile labourers of the defunct Jiyajirao Cotton Mills (J.C.Mills) in Gwalior, the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reiterated the government’s commitment to pay all the pending dues of labourers.

The chief minister said on Monday that the state government will approach the high court on the issue of dues of workers “The payment to labourers of JC Mill and liabilities of other closed mills of state will be cleared on the lines of Indore’s Hukumchand Mill and Ujjain’s Vinod Mill,” said yadav during his visit to JC Mill in Gwalior. Yadav assured that justice will be provided to more than 8000 labourers of JC Mill which is lying closed from the last 30 to 40 years.

