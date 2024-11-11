Dues Of Gwl JC Mill Labourers To Be Cleared On Lines Of Hukumchand Mill, Says MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Giving a new ray of hope to the thousands of erstwhile labourers of the defunct Jiyajirao Cotton Mills (J.C.Mills) in Gwalior, the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reiterated the government’s commitment to pay all the pending dues of labourers.

The chief minister said on Monday that the state government will approach the high court on the issue of dues of workers “The payment to labourers of JC Mill and liabilities of other closed mills of state will be cleared on the lines of Indore’s Hukumchand Mill and Ujjain’s Vinod Mill,” said yadav during his visit to JC Mill in Gwalior. Yadav assured that justice will be provided to more than 8000 labourers of JC Mill which is lying closed from the last 30 to 40 years.

The government wants a solution to the issue, said Yadav, adding that survey of the mill has been completed. Stating that state government will keep its side before the court, the chief minister said, "State government is one of the parties in the matter and we are ready to find a solution to it. MP government will approach the High Court to seek the dues of workers.

Over 8000 workers are waiting for their dues. We want a permanent solution to the issue." He inspected the mill premises and took information about other properties of the mill. He also highlighted infinite possibilities of development in the Information Technology sector in Gwalior. To ensure that youths do not have to go outside looking for jobs, the government will focus on promoting units-based information technology.