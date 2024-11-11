Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 12: Power To Remain Disrupted In Vidhya Nagar, Bagmugaliya Basti, Striling Green & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on November 12 to facilitate construction work. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.
Areas and Timings
Area: West Division, 11 kv Jatkhedi, Area Jatkhedi, 16 Acre, Bagmugaliya Basti and nearest area.
Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm
FPJ Shorts
'Sometimes You Need To Move Away And...': KL Rahul Explains Reason Behind Parting Ways With LSG Ahead Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction
2024 Audi Q7 Facelift India Launch on November 28: Key Upgrades and Features
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Campaigning Ends For 43 Seats In First Phase, 1.37 Crore Voters To Decide Fate Of 683 Candidates On November 13
Indian Army Invites Applications For 35th JAG Entry Scheme: 8 SSC Officer Positions Available, Check Details Here
Read Also
'Trump Or Harris, Both Were Dependent On India,' MP CM Mohan Yadav Hains BJP Leadership; VIDEO
Area: 11 Kv Bharat Petrolium, Area Vidhya Nagar, C D sector, Bharat petroleum and nearest area.
Time: 05:30 Am to 07:00 Am
Read Also
Indore Bizman & Nephew Looted Of Gold Jewels Worth ₹15 Lakhs Outside Residence; Miscreants Flee On...
Area: Striling green, Global city and nearest area.
Time: 10:00 Am to 01:00 Pm