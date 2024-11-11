Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 12: Power To Remain Disrupted In Vidhya Nagar, Bagmugaliya Basti, Striling Green & More

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on November 12 to facilitate construction work. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Areas and Timings

Area: West Division, 11 kv Jatkhedi, Area Jatkhedi, 16 Acre, Bagmugaliya Basti and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: 11 Kv Bharat Petrolium, Area Vidhya Nagar, C D sector, Bharat petroleum and nearest area.

Time: 05:30 Am to 07:00 Am

Area: Striling green, Global city and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 01:00 Pm