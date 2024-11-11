 Indore Bizman & Nephew Looted Of Gold Jewels Worth ₹15 Lakhs Outside Residence; Miscreants Flee On Expensive Bike
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 04:39 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A businessman and his nephew became were looted of Rs 15 lakh worth gold jewels outside their residential building in Indore on Monday morning.

Two miscreants attacked a businessman and his nephew while they were moving vehicles out of the building parking on Monday. The miscreants looted jewellery stole 3 gold chains, 3 rings and 2 bracelets, estimated to cost Rs 15lakh.

The police have registered a case against the accused in the Tukoganj police station. The police are currently tracking CCTV footage and looking for the accused.

Suddenly, the two miscreants reached there and placed knives on Kamlesh and Dishant's necks and removed their chains and bracelets. Their neighbour Pikesh Shah standing in the balcony, saw the miscreants and came to their rescue. But miscreants looted his chain and a gold ring.

Following this, the miscreants ran towards their bike and lost balance on the way and fell on the road. They then acted swiftly, and sat on their bike. Meanwhile, one of the miscreant's cap and shoes was removed. It was reported that the miscreants had come on expensive bikes and looted jewellery worth ₹15 Lakhs.

Upon ruckus, the police were informed and police reached the spot. The police then registered a case in the Tukoganj police station and searching for the accused.

