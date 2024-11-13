MP: Paramour Turns Out To Be Killer Of Woman's Husband

Suwasra (Madhya Pradesh): Suwasra police, on Tuesday, claimed to have cracked the mystery of a blind murder, revealing that the lover turned out to be the killer of his girlfriend's husband due to an illicit love affair. The police arrested two suspects, Rajendra Singh and Pradhan Singh, and a car used in the crime was seized from Pradhan Singh.

According to information from the police control room, Rajendra Singh murdered his girlfriend's husband, Niraj Singh, amidst an illicit relationship. The investigation began on October 27, when informant Dashrath Singh Saundhiya Rajput reported Niraj's death to the Suwasra police. A case was registered and the investigation commenced.

The police, utilising witness statements and a post-mortem report, determined that Niraj had been strangled by an unknown assailant. Under the guidance of Garoth ASP Hemlata Kuril and SDOP Sitamau Nikita Singh, a team was formed to track down the perpetrator. Employing both technical and psychological methods, the Suwasra police connected various links in the case. As the investigation progressed, Rajendra Singh emerged as a suspect.

During intense questioning, he confessed to having an affair with Niraj's wife. Following a confrontation with Niraj, Rajendra lured him into Pradhan's car, where he strangled him and disposed of the body in a nearby field. Both Rajendra and Pradhan Singh have been arrested and police remand has been secured for further interrogation. Inspector Kamlesh Prajapati and the Suwasra police team have been praised for their diligent work in solving this case.