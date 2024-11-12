Lokayukta Police Seek To Know Names Of Corrupt Officials In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police have turned the tables. Instead of waiting for people to come to them to lodge complaints about corruption, the sleuths are reaching out to citizens seeking to know names of corrupt officials.

Acting on the directive of Director General of Police (Lokayukta)Jaideep Prasad, Indore Lokayukta police have installed special notice boards at various government offices and public spaces to make people aware that there is an agency which will act against corrupt officials. These notice boards aim to guide citizens on how to report cases of corruption, empowering them with the necessary information and support.

“If any government officer/employee is demanding bribe from you for any work or any corruption is being done by the officer/employee, please complain at the following address – Office of Superintendent of Police - Special Police Establishment Lokayukta Office,” reads the notice board. The boards provide clear guidelines for filing complaints making it easier for citizens to play an active role in creating an honest and transparent society. In an appeal to the public, Lokayukta police emphasized the importance of informed citizens in eradicating corruption.

The Lokayukta police urged everyone to make use of these notice boards, report any observed cases of corruption and actively contribute to the cause. "An aware citizenry is a cornerstone in our fight against corruption. By utilizing the resources on these notice boards, citizens can stand alongside us in our mission," the Lokayukta’s statement said. “The Lokayukta's effort to enhance transparency and public accountability reflects its commitment to a corruption-free society. With these notice boards, citizens of Indore are now more equipped than ever to take a stand against corruption,” said SP Rajesh Sahay.