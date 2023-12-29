Indore: RTO Launches Drive Against Errant Buses | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Death of about 13 bus passengers in an accident in Guna on Wednesday has put the officials of the transport department on toes as they hit the streets again on Thursday to check errant vehicles.

According to Regional Transport Officer Pradeep Sharma, a team of RTO and divisional flying squad launched a special checking campaign at various squares to check passenger as well as school buses.

“Over 50 buses were checked during the drive. We have checked the buses against permit, insurance, PUC certificate, overloading, speeding, pressure horn and others,” the RTO said, adding a fine of Rs 38,000 was slapped on as many as 25 buses for violation of norms of Motor Vehicle Act.

He said that the drive will continue and they will also start random checking on the buses across the city to prevent mishaps.