 Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Jagdish Devda Offers Prayers At Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh Deputy CM Jagdish Devda Offers Prayers At Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain (WATCH)

Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Jagdish Devda Offers Prayers At Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain (WATCH)

Devda was honoured by committee member Rajendra Sharma 'Guruji' on behalf of the Temple Management Committee.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 03:03 PM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Government, Jagdish Devda, during his stay in Ujjain, reached Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple and offered prayers on Thursday.

The puja was performed by temple management committee member and priest Pradeep Guru. Devda was honoured by committee member Rajendra Sharma 'Guruji' on behalf of the Temple Management Committee. During this, Assistant Administrator Shri Moolchand Junwal was also present.

Following Baba Mahakal's morning Aarti, Devda entered the temple's sanctum sanctorum and performed panchamrit and jalabhishek pujan. Following that, he reclined in the temple's Nandi hall and chanted mantras.

The Deputy Chief Minister was greeted by the priest and assistant administrator of the temple committee, who gave him a shawl and a photo of Baba Mahakal on the special day.

"I hoped that Baba Mahakal would bless us, that our state would advance, and that, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, the nation would become Vishwa Guru. In addition, I have prayed for everyone to live happy and prosperous lives and for our state to advance steadily," Devda said.

Along with his family, state cabinet minister Prahlad Singh Patel visited the Mahakaleshwar temple earlier in the morning and took part in the Bhasma aarti.

Here, the famed "Bhasma aarti" tradition involves presenting ashes. Between 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning is when it is done at the "Brahma Muhurta."

Patel worshipped Baba Mahakal while sitting in the Nandi hall following the Bhasma aarti.

"I got the opportunity to participate in Bhasma aarti," Singh said. I want Mahakal to provide us with his blessings and the fortitude to elevate Madhya Pradesh to the top state in the union." Religious traditions hold that the wishes of the devotee who takes part in Baba Mahakal's Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.

Read Also
Indore Crime: 29-Year-Old Man Kills Self; Decomposed Body Of Young Woman Identified
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Jagdish Devda Offers Prayers At Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain (WATCH)

Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Jagdish Devda Offers Prayers At Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain (WATCH)

MP: PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Guna Bus Fire Incident; CM Mohan Yadav Meets Victims, Orders To...

MP: PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Guna Bus Fire Incident; CM Mohan Yadav Meets Victims, Orders To...

MP Weather Update: Breaking 10-year-old Record, No Severe Cold Days In State This December

MP Weather Update: Breaking 10-year-old Record, No Severe Cold Days In State This December

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Orders Probe Into Guna Road Accident

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Orders Probe Into Guna Road Accident

Indore: Accident Prone Ganpati Ghat Is ‘Jinxed’, Offer Prayers For Salvation Of Souls, Says...

Indore: Accident Prone Ganpati Ghat Is ‘Jinxed’, Offer Prayers For Salvation Of Souls, Says...