Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Jagdish Devda Offers Prayers At Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain (WATCH)

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Government, Jagdish Devda, during his stay in Ujjain, reached Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple and offered prayers on Thursday.

The puja was performed by temple management committee member and priest Pradeep Guru. Devda was honoured by committee member Rajendra Sharma 'Guruji' on behalf of the Temple Management Committee. During this, Assistant Administrator Shri Moolchand Junwal was also present.

Following Baba Mahakal's morning Aarti, Devda entered the temple's sanctum sanctorum and performed panchamrit and jalabhishek pujan. Following that, he reclined in the temple's Nandi hall and chanted mantras.

The Deputy Chief Minister was greeted by the priest and assistant administrator of the temple committee, who gave him a shawl and a photo of Baba Mahakal on the special day.

"I hoped that Baba Mahakal would bless us, that our state would advance, and that, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, the nation would become Vishwa Guru. In addition, I have prayed for everyone to live happy and prosperous lives and for our state to advance steadily," Devda said.

Along with his family, state cabinet minister Prahlad Singh Patel visited the Mahakaleshwar temple earlier in the morning and took part in the Bhasma aarti.

Here, the famed "Bhasma aarti" tradition involves presenting ashes. Between 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning is when it is done at the "Brahma Muhurta."

Patel worshipped Baba Mahakal while sitting in the Nandi hall following the Bhasma aarti.

"I got the opportunity to participate in Bhasma aarti," Singh said. I want Mahakal to provide us with his blessings and the fortitude to elevate Madhya Pradesh to the top state in the union." Religious traditions hold that the wishes of the devotee who takes part in Baba Mahakal's Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.