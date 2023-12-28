MP: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Expresses Condolence Over Loss Of Lives In Guna Road Accident Guna

Jagdeep Dhankar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday mourned the loss of 13 people in a tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, in which 17 others were also injured.

"The loss of lives in a road accident in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, is deeply saddening. My thoughts and condolences are with the grieving families. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," said Dhankar.

At least 13 passengers were killed and 17 injured were admitted to the Guna District Hospital after a bus collided with a dumper truck and caught fire on the Guna-Aron route, police said.

MP: Bus Involved In Accident In Guna Had No Permit, Fitness Certificate, Says Officialhttps://t.co/djTlvJ5TIt — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 28, 2023

The Prime Minister's Office posted on X, "The road accident that occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Guna is heartbreaking. My condolences to those who lost their lives in the accident." "Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the people injured in this accident. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing every possible help to the victims," PM Modi said.

Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered a probe into the Guna road accident and ordered the suspension of the RTO (Regional Transport Officer) for not conducting a check on vehicles and the CMO (Chief Municipal Officer) for delayed response in sending the fire brigade team to the accident spot.

Meanwhile, a Member of Parliament (MP) from Guna Lok Sabha constituency, KP Yadav, said that the chief minister took the matter seriously and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the family of the deceased.

"It is a tragic incident and the Chief Minister has taken the matter seriously. He has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured. Action has also been taken against those who have been negligent, following which the RTO and CMO have been suspended," KP Yadav said.

According to police, the bus was on its way from Guna to Aron. The vehicle, with passengers, set off from Guna at 8 pm and met with the accident at 8:30 pm. Around 30 passengers were on board the vehicle when it met with the accident.

CM Yadav also ordered a probe into the matter, following which a four-member investigation committee was formed, which will submit its report in three days.