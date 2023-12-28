 MP: Amit Shah Expresses Grief Over Guna Bus Fire Incident
The injured people are now getting treatment at the Guna district hospital.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 06:33 PM IST
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed sadness on Thursday for the tragic bus fire in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, which took the lives of 13 people. Shah shared his feelings on 'X,' formerly Twitter, saying, "I pray that the families of those who lost their lives find strength in this difficult time." A bus collided with a dumper truck and caught fire on the Guna-Aron road in Guna district on Wednesday night, resulting in at least 13 deaths and 17 injuries, according to the police. The injured people are now getting treatment at the Guna district hospital.

On 'X,' the Home Minister said, "The incident of a bus catching fire in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, is really sad. I hope the families of those who lost their lives can cope with this tragedy. I wish a quick recovery for those injured in the incident."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took quick action by suspending the RTO (Regional Transport Officer) for not checking vehicles and the CMO (Chief Municipal Officer) for a late response in sending the fire brigade team to the accident site.

Moreover, KP Yadav, a Member of Parliament (MP) representing the Guna Lok Sabha constituency, emphasized that the Chief Minister responded promptly and treated the incident with gravity. Yadav stated, "This is indeed a tragic occurrence, and the Chief Minister has taken it seriously. He has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh for each family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for each injured person. Immediate action has been taken against those found negligent, resulting in the suspension of the RTO and CMO."

In a prior development, Chief Minister Yadav initiated an investigation into the incident, forming a four-member committee tasked with submitting its findings within three days.

