MP: President Murmu Expresses Condolence For Loss Of Lives In Guna Bus Fire Accident

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu expressed sorrow on Thursday over the deaths of thirteen people in a terrible car accident that occurred in Guna, Madhya Pradesh.

On Wednesday night in Guna, a bus and a dumper truck collided and the bus caught fire on Guna-Aron road.

"It is tragic to hear that a vehicle accident in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, claimed numerous lives. President Murmu wrote on X, "I offer my sincere condolences to the relatives of the departed and wish for the quick recovery of the injured.

Mohan Yadav, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, ordered an investigation into the Guna road tragedy, which left thirteen people dead, earlier today. In addition, he promised that anyone at fault will face harsh consequences.

"It is a sad incident," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated. I stay in close communication with both the SP and the District Collector. Right now, I'm in Guna for a visit. We will make every effort to prevent another tragedy like this one, as it is quite terrible." "I've directed an investigation into the situation. We're looking for information regarding the bus's permit and the circumstances surrounding the collision. CM Yadav declared that those accountable would face severe consequences.

The bus, according to the authorities, was travelling from Guna to Aron. The vehicle left Guna with its passengers at 8:00 p.m. and arrived at the scene of the collision around 8:30 p.m. The vehicle was carrying about thirty people when it was involved in an accident.