MP Shankar Lalwani Asks Airlines To Run Flights From Indore To Ayodhya Ahead Of Ram Temple Inauguration | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a meeting of the Airport Advisory Committee, Indore MP Shankar Lalwani has asked the airlines to run flights from Indore to Ayodhya.

The consecration ceremony of Ram Janmabhoomi temple is on January 22 and people from Indore also want to travel to Ayodhya, hence Lalwani has asked the airlines to make plans for the same.

Apart from this, the issue of parking at the airport was also discussed and the district administration, police and airport authority will together talk to the taxi and auto organisation to solve the problems by forming a committee.

Another gate for entry

Due to having only one entry gate, during peak time, passengers take a lot of time to enter into the airport, hence it has been agreed upon to open one more gate for entry. Besides, the Union Home Ministry has also given approval for 132 posts of Central Reserve Police Force.

MP Lalwani had requested the Civil Aviation Ministry to start DigiYatra in Indore as well and soon this facility will be started at the airport.

Under DigiYatra, there will be a dedicated gate where a camera will be installed and after scanning the face of the passengers, they will be allowed to enter. This will save passengers’ time.

There will be a meeting of airport authority and industry organisations regarding how to increase the use of large cargo facilities available at Indore airport.

Indore Airport makes profit for the first time since Corona

MP Shankar Lalwani said that the number of passengers at Indore Airport is continuously increasing and in the same proportion, work is going on to expand the airport and increase its facilities so that the passengers can get better facilities.

Also, for the first time after Covid 19, Indore Airport has made a profit. In the year 2022-23, an expenditure of Rs 83 crore has been incurred and the total income was more than Rs 102 crore, which means the airport has made a profit of about Rs 19 crore.

District Collector Dr Ilayaraja T, Airport Director C Raveendran, Airport Advisory Committee Member Sawan Laddha, Rahul Goyal and senior officers and members of various departments were present in this meeting.