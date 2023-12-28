Kailash Vijayvargiya Resigns As BJP national general secretary After Being Elected Minister In MP Cabinet | Twitter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh government minister and Indore-1 MLA Kailash Vijayvargiya resigned from the post of national general secretary of BJP on Thursday. Vijayvargiya tendered his resignation to BJP national president JP Nadda at around 1:30 pm.

Later, he took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Today I met BJP National President Jagat Prasad Nadda. In accordance with our party's principle of 'one person, one post', I submitted my resignation from the post of General Secretary to him.” Vijavvargiya’s resignation came after being made a cabinet minister in the Mohan Yadav government. The allocation of departments has not been done yet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Vijayvargiya said that he will work to fulfill the Prime Minister's resolve that India should become a powerful country in the world in the year 2047. “In this direction, we will work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah to make Madhya Pradesh powerful. I believe that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh will write a new chapter of development,” he added.

Vijayvargiya is 7 time MLA

Notably, Kailash Vijayvargiya was elected MLA for 6 consecutive times from 1990 to 2013. In 2023, he became MLA for the 7th time. After joining the BJP government led by Uma Bharti as a cabinet minister in 2003, Vijayvargiya remained a cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh government for 12 consecutive years.