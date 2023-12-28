MP: Students Of Govt School Studying In Open Fields For Past 3 Years In Absence Of School Building In Jabalpur

FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Highlighting a grim picture of educational infrastructure in the state, students of a government school are forced to sit in open for classes due to absence of a school building in the area for the past three years.

In a village 65 kilometers from Jabalpur, named Naktiya, the absence of a school building for the past three years has compelled students to sit outdoors for their education. The children have been deprived of a proper learning environment, and teachers conduct classes in the open. The area falls under the Shahpura Jan Shiksha Kendra, and the Naktiya School, operating within the center, accommodates around 50 students. The children gather in an open field outside the Anganwadi center to receive their education.

The outdoor learning situation in Naktiya has created significant challenges for both teachers and students. Despite teachers making an effort to educate the children, the lack of adequate facilities hampers effective learning. Unfortunately, the education department has not taken any action to address this pressing issue over the past three years.



Residents express their disappointment with the government and education officials for neglecting the children's right to education. They highlight that the authorities seem to be disregarding the students' well-being, emphasizing the need for urgent attention and the construction of a new school building.

Meanwhile, regional education officers and school teachers are equally perplexed by the prolonged neglect of the Naktiya School. Students like Ankita Kulaste, Muskan, and Kiran continue to attend school with dreams of a better future, hoping that their education will not be compromised due to the lack of proper infrastructure.

Jabalpur District Panchayat CEO Jayati Singh has acknowledged the prevailing challenges in school infrastructure and has assured that an investigation into the matter is underway. The community expects prompt action to ensure that the children of Naktiya receive their education in a conducive environment.

It remains to be seen whether the authorities will take swift measures to address the longstanding issue and provide a suitable school building for the students in Naktiya village.