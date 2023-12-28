 MP: Bangladeshi Youth Living In India For 14 Years Arrested From Jabalpur; Fake Aadhar Card, Other Documents Recovered
According to information, the youth, identified as Rapan Vishwas, recently applied for a Visa and passport.

Anamika Pathak FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 07:04 PM IST
article-image
Rapan Vishwas |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur police have arrested a Bangladeshi youth living in the Gaurighat area of the district for the past 14 years under Foreigners Act on Thursday. The youth was living in India with a fake Aadhar Card and other documents.

According to information, the youth, identified as Rapan Vishwas, recently applied for a Visa and passport. This led to the truth about his identity getting exposed.

It is being said that Vishwas was hiding his real identity by making a fake Aadhar card and other documents. Some time ago, Rapan's family members also came to Jabalpur with a visa.

At present, Gaurighat police have arrested the youth by registering a case under the Foreigner Act, 1946 and have started an investigation in the matter. Now the police are trying to find out about the people who came in contact with the accused during his stay in India.

Criminal record being investigated

Where did he get these fake documents made and what work was he doing while staying here, are some other questions to ponder over. Along with this, the criminal record of the youth is also being investigated.

According to the information, Rapan Vishwas had come to Jabalpur via Kolkata in 2009 and since then he was living here and earning his living by working at many different places. The police presented Rapan in the court from where he was sent to jail.

