Indore: Man Attacked With Stone For Telling Youth Not To Perform Stunt Near Garba Pandal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his two sons were attacked by some people following an argument between them over doing a stunt near a Garba pandal in the Dwarkapuri area late on Thursday. The accused barged into the house of the complainant and attacked him with a stone. The police are searching for the accused.

According to the police, Ramswaroop Pal, a resident of Akash Nagar area has lodged a complaint that he had seen Sikander while he was doing a stunt on his bike near the Garba pandal.

Ramswaroop told him to go from there as the girls performing the Garba may be injured due to his act but the accused entered into an argument with him.

Thereafter, Ramswaroop went inside his house and was soon followed by the accused and his accomplices who barged into his house after breaking open the door. One of them attacked Ramswaroop with a stone due to which he got critically injured.

When his sons Tilak and Roop Singh tried to intervene, the accused thrashed them too. After that the accused damaged the windows and doors of the house. They also damaged the loading rickshaw parked outside the house and fled the scene. Police have registered a case under various sections of the IPC and started an investigation into the case.

Two friends stabbed over old rivalry

Two youths were stabbed by some youths over an old rivalry in the Vijay Nagar area. One of the youths was critically injured in the attack. Police claimed that two accused have been arrested and a search is on for others.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar said that Dhruv Jadoun, a resident of Nehru Nagar area has lodged a complaint that he had gone to Bhusamandi to meet his friend Ayush on Thursday.

Accused Rajat, Monty and Chikna came there and started an argument with him over an old rivalry. The situation turned intense and the accused attacked him with a knife. When Ayush tried to intervene, the accused attacked him too with a knife. Later, they thrashed them and fled the scene.

The residents informed the mother of one of the injured youths and they were taken to the hospital. Ayush is undergoing treatment in a city hospital. The police have registered a case under sections 307, 323, 294, 506 and 34 of the IPC and managed to arrest Rajat and Monty on Friday. They are being questioned further.

