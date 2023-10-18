9 Tricky Seats To Look For In Madhya Pradesh Where Winning Margin Stood Below 1000 Votes In 2018 Election

4. Rajnagar: The Rajnagar seat in Chhatarpur district has been a Congress fort since 15 years now and the party has given ticket to MLA Vikram Singh (Nati Raja) for the fourth time as well. However, BJP's Arvind Pateriya lost only by 732 votes. Since both the leaders have retained their tickets, it will be interesting to note whether Pateriya will mange to turn the tables.