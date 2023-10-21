Indore: Permission Of Two Shops On BRTS Cancelled For Night Rules Violation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Permission of two shops on BRTS was cancelled by the IMC after finding them violating night rules in the Bhanwarkuan area on Friday. The permission was cancelled on the report of the police.

According to a police officer, in view of upcoming assembly elections, the police were patrolling the area when they found that two shops were violating the orders of the administration by allowing a crowd to gather at the shops.

After that, the police collected the CCTV footage of the shops for a few days and presented the report to the senior officials.

Acting on the report given by the police, the IMC cancelled the permission of shops named Shivay Chat House on Bholaram Ustad Marg and Brolly Café in Vishnupuri Colony for nights. Police said that the action against violators of rules would continue.

