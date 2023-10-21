 Indore: Permission Of Two Shops On BRTS Cancelled For Night Rules Violation
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Permission Of Two Shops On BRTS Cancelled For Night Rules Violation

Indore: Permission Of Two Shops On BRTS Cancelled For Night Rules Violation

After that, the police collected the CCTV footage of the shops for a few days and presented the report to the senior officials.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Permission of two shops on BRTS was cancelled by the IMC after finding them violating night rules in the Bhanwarkuan area on Friday. The permission was cancelled on the report of the police.

According to a police officer, in view of upcoming assembly elections, the police were patrolling the area when they found that two shops were violating the orders of the administration by allowing a crowd to gather at the shops.

After that, the police collected the CCTV footage of the shops for a few days and presented the report to the senior officials.

Acting on the report given by the police, the IMC cancelled the permission of shops named Shivay Chat House on Bholaram Ustad Marg and Brolly Café in Vishnupuri Colony for nights. Police said that the action against violators of rules would continue. 

Read Also
9 Tricky Seats To Look For In Madhya Pradesh Where Winning Margin Stood Below 1000 Votes In 2018...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIM Indore Business Manager To Advise MSMEs Of Lucknow, Nominated In Udyog Bandhu Committee

IIM Indore Business Manager To Advise MSMEs Of Lucknow, Nominated In Udyog Bandhu Committee

Indore Municipal Employee Ends Life After Being 'Harassed By Mom-In-Law'

Indore Municipal Employee Ends Life After Being 'Harassed By Mom-In-Law'

Indore: Pvt Ambulances Continue To Be Parked At MY Hospital Despite Collector's Order

Indore: Pvt Ambulances Continue To Be Parked At MY Hospital Despite Collector's Order

Indore: Customs Arrested 2 Person In Evasion Of ₹7.87 Crore

Indore: Customs Arrested 2 Person In Evasion Of ₹7.87 Crore

Indore: ‘UP Wala Nahi Chalega,’ Angry Congress Supporters Of Shajapur Leader Yogendra Singh Head...

Indore: ‘UP Wala Nahi Chalega,’ Angry Congress Supporters Of Shajapur Leader Yogendra Singh Head...