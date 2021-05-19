Indore: Government hospitals soon to get over 725 medical officers

Indore: Here is good news coming straight out of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) at the times of Covid-19 pandemic.

Government hospitals in the state will soon get more hands to deal with Covid-19 situation as Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced plans to conduct interviews for recruitment of medical officers for Department of Public Health and Family Welfare.

MPPSC has stated that it is going to start interviews from June 1.

Covid-19 negative test report has been made mandatory for the candidates who are going to participate in the interviews.