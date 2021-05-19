Indore: Government hospitals soon to get over 725 medical officers

Indore: Here is good news coming straight out of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) at the times of Covid-19 pandemic.
Government hospitals in the state will soon get more hands to deal with Covid-19 situation as Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced plans to conduct interviews for recruitment of medical officers for Department of Public Health and Family Welfare.
MPPSC has stated that it is going to start interviews from June 1.
Covid-19 negative test report has been made mandatory for the candidates who are going to participate in the interviews.
The MPPSC had released an advertisement for the recruitment of 727 medical officers in February. Applications were invited from candidates holding MBBS degrees. The application process was completed in March. Initially, MPPSC had planned to start interviews in April but the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases forced it to drop the idea. Recruitment process of vacant posts in other government departments was also suspended by the MPPSC.
With the number of cases kept on growing, dearth of doctors was felt and government asked MPPSC to fill vacant posts as early as possible. The government also wanted adequate number of doctors ahead of possible third wave.
Moved by the government’s requirement, the MPPSC decided to hold interviews with strict adherence with Covid-19 protocol.
RTPCR negative report must
Candidates participating in the interviews will have to bring along RTPCR negative test report. Only those who are Covid-19 negative will be allowed to appear in the interviews. The RTPCR test report can be up to three days old from the interview date. Along with this, the candidates will have to make arrangements for drinking water and sanitizer on their own. The MPPSC has also implemented the mandatory Covid-19 guidelines for candidates appearing in the interviews.
Almost all participants to get job
More than 1000 applications against 727 vaccine had reached MPPSC. Two days ago, MPPSC had issued a notice informing cancellation of the candidature of 175 applicants.
The candidates, whose applications were rejected, had either submitted their applications to the MPPSC after the due date was exhausted or they were not fulfilling the eligibility criteria. MBBS degree minimum and compulsory qualification but some candidates holding BDS and BHMS degree holders had also applied.
Now, 831 candidates are left in the competition who will participate in the interview process. In the second wave of Covid-19, there is a possibility that some of them may be infected. Some others may not be able to make it for interview for varied reason. Some it is believed that the participants number could be close to the vaccines’ figure. In that case, all those who participate in the interviews may get selected.
