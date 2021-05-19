Bhopal: Delay in diagnosis, medicine shortage are causing deaths due to black fungus

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Delay in diagnosis and shortage of medicines and injections are causing deaths due to black fungus in the state.

Once Covid patients are discharged from hospitals, they do not communicate to concerning doctors about post Covid health issues and it may lead to fungal infection. Patients do not identify it and when they approach hospitals, it is too late.

Secondly, shortage of medicines and injection has enhanced the problems. Neurologist Hamidia Hospital Dr ID Chaurasia said shortage of medicines, injections and delay in identification of symptoms are main reasons that black fungus is getting uncontrollable.

“If black fungus is identified during course of Covid treatment, it is easy to treat at initial stage. But patients come in advanced stage, it becomes difficult to treat them. Then, surgical removal is the only way out,” he added.