Covid-19: Understanding Black Fungus and it's effects on the eyes

Our country is already battling with the second wave of COVID 19. And, in the midst of all this chaos, we are now bombarded with various horror stories of Black Fungus. The following information should be able to make you aware of this entity, which if diagnosed on time can save a lot of eyes and lives.

Mucormycosis, commonly called Black Fungus, isn't a new disease, it’s an aggressive fungal infection that enters the body through the nose. It is actually omnipresent — like in old cupboards, on our dusty books and papers, on fungus-laden stale bread and even in the air we breathe. But we usually don't get affected by it since our immunity takes care of it. It is an opportunistic disease seen in low immunity conditions such as diabetes, patients undergoing chemotherapy, immunosuppressed patients who have undergone transplant surgeries, etc. Our doctors such as the neurosurgeons, maxillofacial, ENT, dental surgeons and ophthalmologists have been tackling this condition very effectively with timely administration of antifungal intravenous medication and surgical removal of the affected tissue.