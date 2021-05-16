Khargone: If diagnosed on time, black fungus patient can get fully cured, says ophthalmologist in Sanawad

Sanawad (Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh): Dr Ravish Jain, well-known ophthalmologist, and director of Dharmaj Netralaya said black fungus can be cured if infection is diagnosed on time.

He said black fungus is a rare infection. “Black fungus mostly prey on people with weakened immunity, high diabetes and lack of white blood cells. But there is no need to be intimidated by it. If black fungus is identified on time, the patient can fully recover with medicines”, he said on Saturday.

Dr Jain said black fungus infection is more visible in corona period. He cited three reasons for black fungus infection. Medicines containing steroids are given to save Covid patients but steroids reduce body's immunity.

Secondly, critical corona patients have to be given oxygen for a long time. This causes humidity to accumulate in oxygen tube. This humidity is also a major cause of black fungus infection. The third reason is increased sugar level of patient during corona infection.